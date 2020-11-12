Pass-A-Grille begins recovery after Tropical Storm Eta left behind damage



Related videos from verified sources Tropical Storm Eta's impact on John's Pass



Just hours after Tropical Storm Eta passed through businesses are already starting to see the impacts on a huge build-up of sand in John's Pass. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:57 Published 15 minutes ago Tropical Storm Eta floods streets in Fort Lauderdale, Florida



Tropical storm Eta flooded streets in Fort Lauderdale, Southern Florida on Tuesday morning (November 10) after strong winds and heavy rains battered the west coast. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 4 hours ago Ethereal scene as sky turns purple as Hurricane Eta approaches Florida



The sky above Florida's Dunedin made for spectacular viewing as it turned a mystic purple colour before Hurricane Eta's landfall. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 14 hours ago