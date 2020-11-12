Global  
 

Pass-A-Grille begins recovery after Tropical Storm Eta left behind damage

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Tropical Storm Eta's impact on John's Pass [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta's impact on John's Pass

Just hours after Tropical Storm Eta passed through businesses are already starting to see the impacts on a huge build-up of sand in John's Pass.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:57Published
Tropical Storm Eta floods streets in Fort Lauderdale, Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta floods streets in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Tropical storm Eta flooded streets in Fort Lauderdale, Southern Florida on Tuesday morning (November 10) after strong winds and heavy rains battered the west coast.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Ethereal scene as sky turns purple as Hurricane Eta approaches Florida [Video]

Ethereal scene as sky turns purple as Hurricane Eta approaches Florida

The sky above Florida's Dunedin made for spectacular viewing as it turned a mystic purple colour before Hurricane Eta's landfall.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published