Pass-A-Grille begins recovery after Tropical Storm Eta left behind damage

Tropical Storm Eta's impact on John's PassJust hours after Tropical Storm Eta passed through businesses are already starting to see the impacts on a huge build-up of sand in John's Pass.
Tropical Storm Eta floods streets in Fort Lauderdale, FloridaTropical storm Eta flooded streets in Fort Lauderdale, Southern Florida on Tuesday morning (November 10) after strong winds and heavy rains battered the west coast.
Ethereal scene as sky turns purple as Hurricane Eta approaches FloridaThe sky above Florida's Dunedin made for spectacular viewing as it turned a mystic purple colour before Hurricane Eta's landfall.