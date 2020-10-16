Leighton police: No officers fired bullets at standoff, attempted murder suspect

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

New information on breaking news waay 31 first brought you last night at ten!

Leighton police told waay31 - not a single law enforcement officer fired a live round during a stand off in colbert county.

Instead - they were the ones being shot at.

This man - richard clapp - is being held on preliminary charges of attempted murder.

Leighton police are meeting with the colbert county district attorney friday morning to finalize charges.

Leighton police chief brandon hood told me they found six guns inside of clapps home and believe he used at least four of them to shoot at officers.

This is what clapps home looks like today with just about every window busted out.

That's because flornece swat team threw gas through these windows which is what eventually made clapp surrender.

Hood said clapp was taken to helen keller hospital for observation and said they plan to subpeona his medical records from last night to see if this event was a mental break or drug induced.

Hood told me they were originally called to clapps neighborhood on puller loop because he was sporatically shooting in the area.

No officers were injured and clapp was not harmed.

