Freaky Movie - Not Holding Back

Duration: 01:39s
Freaky Movie Featurette - Not Holding Back Plot synopsis: A mystical, ancient dagger causes a notorious serial killer to magically switch bodies with a 17-year-old girl.

US Release Date: November 13, 2020 Starring: Vince Vaughn, Alan Ruck, Melissa Collazo Directed By: Christopher Landon


