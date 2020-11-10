Freaky Movie - Not Holding Back
Plot synopsis: A mystical, ancient dagger causes a notorious serial killer to magically switch bodies with a 17-year-old girl.
US Release Date: November 13, 2020
Starring: Vince Vaughn, Alan Ruck, Melissa Collazo
Directed By: Christopher Landon
