Places of worship in Shasta County moves services outdoors

Places of worship in Shasta County now restricted to outdoors only for religious gatherings.

For some places of worship like st.

Joseph church they're going to set up tents.

(a second or two of silence) it's eerily quiet inside of st.

Joseph church as it sits empty.

Places of worship shifting back to outside only services as shasta county slides back into the purple tier.

Take sot* trt:09 father fred gucor pastor at st.

Joseph church we really wanted the mass to be as short as it can, we don't want people to stay that long outdoors and of course myself to protect worshippers from the cold weather - the church setting up this tent outside in its parking lot.

Take sot* trt:11 father fred gucor pastor at st.

Joseph church with our parking lot its a little bit big, really we could social distance we have chairs set up six feet apart, and families could get together ana stand up* trt:13 ana torrea atorreanews mass at st.

Joseph is going to look a little different, where im standing is where the altar and the priest would be, and out here is where the congregation would be in this empty parking lot socially distant.

Take sot* trt:06 father fred gucor pastor at st.

Joseph church as long as we're still in the purple, and of course with direction from the diocese as well while people miss being able to have their services inside, take sot* trt:10 julian fuentes lives in redding where there's a will there's a way, i think a lot of us miss it and a lot of us will try to get together regardless of the outside environment right now, it's about adjusting to this new way of life.

