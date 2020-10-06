Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland

Steve Clarke turned quickly to plan B after Covid-19 deprived him of three keyplayers for Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at HampdenPark on Thursday night. The national team’s preparations were left in disarrayafter Stuart Armstrong returned a positive test for Covid-19 on Wednesdaymorning.
The first polar bear to be born in the UK in 25 years is being moved from his home in Scotland to a park in England. Hamish, who is two-and-a-half years old, was moved from the Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which already has four other polar bears. Breeding programmes like the one Hamish was part of are essential to the survival of the polar bear species, which scientists predict could be extinct by the end of the century due to global warming Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Deaths of coronavirus patients in Scotland have reached a six-month high after64 were recorded in the past in 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Theoverall death toll – of people who first tested positive for the virus withinthe previous 28 days – is now 3,143.
Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stageat Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday amid a poor start to the Premier League.
Nobby Stiles, part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, hasdied aged 78 after a long illness. Stiles was also part of the ManchesterUnited side which became the first English club to win the European Cup twoyears later, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.
Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming back to beat Belgium,Christian Eriksen fired home a controversially-awarded penalty to seal a 1-0victory in front of empty stands at Wembley. Frustration boiled over after thefinal whistle as full debutant Reece James was sent off for dissent, but thefallout from England’s first home defeat since September 2018 is sure to focuson Manchester United’s Maguire. Having started the campaign poorly after atruncated pre-season overshadowed by a well-documented Greek court case, theworld’s most expensive defender received his marching orders after 31 minuteson Wednesday.
England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.
