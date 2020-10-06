Global  
 

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer.

A much-changed Three Lions team secured a comfortable3-0 win at Wembley as Harry Maguire captained the side and opened the scoringto make amends for his red card here against Denmark 29 days ago.

Jadon Sanchodoubled the lead before a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty wrapped up the victoryon a night where relative newcomers Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka starred forthe hosts.


Gareth Southgate hopes for fans for England v Scotland Euro 2020 game

England manager Gareth Southgate says the Euro 2020 clash with Scotland "will be a humdinger of a...
BBC News - Published