New virus restrictions weigh heavy on parents, kids in Harford County

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:32s - Published 1 day ago

KIDS IN HARFORD COUNTY ARECRUSHED AFTER LEARNINGUPCOMING SPORTS TOURNAMENTSARE CANCELED DUE TO COVID.

THEDECISION WAS MADE TODAY BY THECOUNTY EXECUTIVE.

.

WMAR-2NEWS RAY STRICKLAND JOINS USLIVE NOW IN HARFORD COUNTY.RAY YOU SPOKE WITH A PARENTWHO'S SON WAS SET TO PLAY IN ALACROSSE TOURNAMENT THISWEEKEND.YES, THE NEW RESTRICTIONS WILLAFFECT COUNTY BUILDINGOPERATIONS AND SPORTINGEVENTS.

NOW, THIS PARENT ISPOKE TO SAYS SHE UNDERSTANDSTHE NEED TO DO THIS, BUT SHEWORRIED ABOUT THE LONG TERMEFFECTS THESE RESTRICTIONSCOULD HAVE ON HER KIDS.Mandi White has two kids Onein third grade, the other infifth THIS WEEK, both attendedtheir first and last day ofIN- PERSON LEARNING FOR THISSCHOOL YEAR.

MONDAY AFTERNOON,county schools decided to gofully virtual due to risingcovid-19 cases.

White 10 09 09“The” White saysher family WAS JUST HIT With adouble whammy Her son was setto play in a Lacrossetournament this weekend andhad a soccer tournament comingup.

Both of SPORTING EVENTSare now canceled under newrestrictions by the countyexecutive that includedsuspending the use of countyfields for outdoor sportingevents.

White 10 01 10“withina week, within four days wehad all of that taken away forour kids.

It makes me reallysad.

And I can tell it makesthem really sad” Glassman3:28 56“Our numbers areincreasing everyday” Thecountyabove 7 percent for the firsttime since June.

The countyalso set a pandemic high witha seven day average of morethan 25 cases per 100,000 Tocontrol the spread, CountyExecutive Barry Glassman isreactivating the countypandemic response.

StartingFRIDAY at 5 p.m., all countybuildings will be closed andcounty employees will workfrom home.

Glassman alsoannounced indoor activities atparks and rec facilities willbe suspended.

Glassman 2:26:23“Wegot to double down and protectourselves” White says shealso concerned about therising case numbers but shesays sheabout the impact theserestrictions could have on herkids.

White 9:34 13“I donwant to belittle COVID and thesurge that is happening but atthe same time we need tounderstand the long termeffects and how its going toeffect our children.NOW I REACHED OUT TO THESPOKESPERSON AT THE HARFORCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT WHOTOLD ME SPORTING EVENTS AREONE OF THE TOP 10 CONTRIBUTORSFOR THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.IT'S WHY THE COUNTY IS URGINGPEOPLE TO AVOID LARGE GROUPSESPECIALLY THIS HOLIDAYSEASON.

LIVE IN FALLSTON, RAYSTRICKLAND, WMAR-2 NEWS.YOU WILL NOT FACE A JURY OFYOUR PEERS BECAUSE OF CO