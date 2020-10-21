Artists make over 100 portrait rangolis in Rajkot ahead of Diwali

As demand for eco-friendly firecrackers is sky-rocketing the market this Diwali, people are coming up with exclusive and new ideas to go green. Taking a step ahead, a Gujarat-based baker is making edible chocolate firecrackers. Meet Khushboo Goswami who hails from Rajkot. She is offering a wide range of chocolates that resemble popular crackers like fuljhadi, anar, chakri, rocket and many more. This year, Khushboo has combined the tradition of exchanging sweets and bursting firecrackers. The foil wrappers of chocolate are inspired by designs and labelling of firecrackers. These chocolate firecrackers are in huge demand as around 300 boxes of chocolates have already been sold out and orders for around 100-200 chocolates have been placed.
Diwali is round the corner but fire cracker market in Rajkot is still deserted. Due to COVID pandemic and air pollution, the market is down in Gujarat. One of the merchants said, "Due to coronavirus and air pollution, businesses are going down. As per new guideline, fireworks can only be performed before 10pm. So, purchasing power is going low. Earlier, the profit margin used to from 20-25% but now it is 10-15%." Several crackers are named after PM Modi, Rafale etc.
The Chandigarh administration banned the sale and use of firecrackers of all types. Pet owners in Chandigarh welcomed the decision of the Union Territory Administration. Loud noise of crackers leaves animals perturbed during Diwali. A pet owner said, "It's a good decision. Dogs are really affected by the sound of firecrackers and it's really painful for them." Several states will celebrate 'cracker-less' Diwali after ban over rising pollution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer on November 14. He arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.
Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani extended Diwali greetings to the countrymen "May blessings of goddess Durga and Laxmi be with people," wished CM Rupani. Nation is celebrating Diwali with religious zeal. Rupani also urged people to follow COVID SOPs while celebrating the festival.
Massive fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing company in Gujarat's Valsad on November 14. 3 fire tenders reached at the spot. The fire engulfed all the material kept in the factory. No casualties have been reported so far. Further investigation is underway.
A film producer and two others booked for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Karelibaug area of Vadodara. "The accused had promised to make the girl a social media star and harassed her on several occasions. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway," a police official told.
A social group made rangoli near Sion Hospital in Mumbai on the occasion of Diwali. Rangoli was made to spread awareness about rising issues of pollution, COVID pandemic. The whole nation is celebrating Diwali today.
Actor Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht got married to Ritu Sanghwan. The actor shared pictures from her brother's wedding on Thursday in Udaipur. Sharing photo with the newlyweds, Kangana welcomed her sister-in-law to their family. Kangana, her sister Rangoli and the newlyweds - all looked resplendent in wedding finery. Earlier, Kangana had shared photos and videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies. A video from the wedding also showed the sisters dancing as the band played a popular Rajasthani folk song.
Actor Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of migrants return home during the lCovid induced lockdown, has been honoured by a Kolkata Durga puja pandal with a life-size statue. The Keshtopur Prafulla Kanan Durga Puja committee has decided to make the struggle of the migrant workers during lockdown as the theme of their puja. Sonu Sood had worked on the ground and hired buses, trains and even flights to ensure that stranded migrant workers could return to their homes. His effort had been lauded by people from across the spectrum and had been hailed as a ‘messiah of migrants’ by many. The actor also responded to the installation of a life-size statue saying ‘this is the biggest award ever.’ A member of the puja committee said that they have decided to use the plight of the migrant workers as theme for the puja this year as they had struggled a lot during the lockdown. Earlier, another pandal had replaced the idol of Goddess Durga with that of a female migrant worker carrying her children. Watch the video for all the details.
A Durga puja committee has chosen the hardships faced by migrant labourers during COVID-induced lockdown as the theme for its puja pandal in Kolkata. The committee also installed an idol of actor Sonu Sood to honour his service to the labourers during lockdown. "We have installed a statue of actor Sonu Sood so that people can take inspiration from him to help people in need," said Srinjay Dutta, member of Prafulla Kanan Welfare Association, in Kolkata.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal questioned by NCB for over seven hours. The actor was questioned in drug-related probe on Friday. The actor reached the office in Ballard estate at 11 in the morning. NCB had earlier summoned Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella was seen at the NCB office on November 12. She has been called in for a second round of questioning. She appeared before the agency in connection with a drug-related case. Gabriella was also called by the agency for questioning on November 11.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 13 after hours of grilling by the authorities. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai, however, didn't reveal the details regarding Rampal's grilling. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Rampal, in a drug-related case. Earlier on Thursday, the NCB had summoned Rampal to appear for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. Prior to this, NCB officials had on November 09 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Notably, Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on November 11. Further investigation in the drug-related case is underway.
A quintessential Bollywood comedies — a mix of romance and drama — Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makes you laugh a little with its brainless humour. Sometimes it's over the top funny and sometimes below average, but on a whole, a decent watch. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajpayee in leading roles. And with a bunch of seasoned actors as the supporting cast, the film gets its groove. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a story of Madhu Mangal Rane play by Manoj Bajpayee who is a wedding detective and is out to find the last man standing to save future brides from falling for the wrong guy. His current tally stands at 48 potential grooms, and the 49th turns out to be closer home when 'Doodhwala' Suraj Singh Dhillon played by Diljjit Dosanjh falls in love with Rane's sister Turshi Rane played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. Will Rane let his sister have her love or will the detective take over and do what he's best at - breaking marriage. A family comedy, the film releases on November 15 in theatres and happens to be the first one to have a theatrical release after eight months of the nationwide shutdown.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current PM Modi as then Gujarat CM. PM Modi also paid tribute to actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia and his brother Mahesh Kanodia. He met Kanodia family and gave them condolences.