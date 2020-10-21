Artists make over 100 portrait rangolis in Rajkot ahead of Diwali

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari | No Rating Movie Review | Diljit Dosanjh | Manoj Bajpayee



A quintessential Bollywood comedies — a mix of romance and drama — Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makes you laugh a little with its brainless humour. Sometimes it's over the top funny and sometimes below average, but on a whole, a decent watch. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajpayee in leading roles. And with a bunch of seasoned actors as the supporting cast, the film gets its groove. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a story of Madhu Mangal Rane play by Manoj Bajpayee who is a wedding detective and is out to find the last man standing to save future brides from falling for the wrong guy. His current tally stands at 48 potential grooms, and the 49th turns out to be closer home when 'Doodhwala' Suraj Singh Dhillon played by Diljjit Dosanjh falls in love with Rane's sister Turshi Rane played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. Will Rane let his sister have her love or will the detective take over and do what he's best at - breaking marriage. A family comedy, the film releases on November 15 in theatres and happens to be the first one to have a theatrical release after eight months of the nationwide shutdown.

