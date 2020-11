Rajkot art gallery features over 100 portrait rangolis | Oneindia News

Artists at Rajkot's Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Art Gallery made over 100 portrait rangolis to usher in Diwali, the festival of lights.

From public personalities to corona warriors, the themes were many and the work attracted many viewers.

#Rajkot #Rangoli #DiwaliCelebrations