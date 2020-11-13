Four Carroll Chargers sign to continue athletic careers Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 day ago Four Carroll Chargers sign to continue athletic careers Zoe Duffus, Ashlyn Minton, Ellie Garland and Taya Haffner signed to continue their athletic careers on Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Final signing stop tonight takes us out to carroll...four charger seniors putting pen to paper this afternoon...taya haffner and ellie garland signing to continue their volleyball careers at evansville and i-u kokomo, respectively...meanwhile... ashlyn minton and zoe duffus will continue their running careers at butler and penn state... congrats to all who signed... interviews with every athlete is available





