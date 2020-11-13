Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four Carroll Chargers sign to continue athletic careers

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Four Carroll Chargers sign to continue athletic careers

Four Carroll Chargers sign to continue athletic careers

Zoe Duffus, Ashlyn Minton, Ellie Garland and Taya Haffner signed to continue their athletic careers on Thursday.

Final signing stop tonight takes us out to carroll...four charger seniors putting pen to paper this afternoon...taya haffner and ellie garland signing to continue their volleyball careers at evansville and i-u kokomo, respectively...meanwhile... ashlyn minton and zoe duffus will continue their running careers at butler and penn state... congrats to all who signed... interviews with every athlete is available




You Might Like