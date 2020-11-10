Prince of Wales' year in review

Princess Diana's fairytale story turned sour enters British royal television series "The Crown" for the first time this season. Focusing on the 1980s, season four of "The Crown," delves into the courtship and early marriage of Diana and British heir to the throne Prince Charles, as well as Diana's struggles with bulimia and their extra-marital affairs.
Locals burst firecrackers in Coimbatore to celebrate the auspicious festival of Diwali. Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is major hub of manufacturing firecrackers. Several states have imposed ban on crackers to combat pollution amid COVID situation. Some state governments have banned the use of crackers in view of rising air pollution, however there is no ban in Tamil Nadu. Diwali is being celebrated across the country on November 14.
Ahead of World Diabetes Day (November 14), a new report has called for action to close the gap in diabetes prevention and care. Worldwide, 463 million people have diabetes, with 80% from low-income and middle- income countries (LMICs). In 2019, 4.2 million people died as a result of the condition and its complications. On average, diabetes reduces life expectancy in middle-aged people by 4-10 years and independently increases the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and cancer by 1.3-3 times. Diabetes is among the leading causes of non-traumatic leg and foot amputations and blindness, especially among people of working age. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of people with diabetes. People with diabetes are at least 2 times increased risk of severe disease or death from the virus, especially in individuals with poorly controlled diabetes, or who have diabetes-related complications, but the risk is also exacerbated by social conditions in disadvantaged communities that lead to lower access to care and higher rates of comorbidities.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the nation inobserving a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, as they marked the centenaryof the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Wearing face..
