Prince of Wales' year in review

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 04:42s - Published
Prince of Wales' year in review

Prince of Wales' year in review

The Prince of Wales marks his 72nd birthday on November 14.

Here is a lookback at his year in review.

It proved to be a busy year for Charles, as hissecond son departed from royal duties, and the Covid-19 pandemic swept acrossthe UK.


Prince Charles' 'sustainable fashion' line arrives – and it's going to cost you

 You'll have to pay dear for a shirt or coat from Prince Charles' just-launched sustainable fashion line, but the profits go to charity.
USATODAY.com
Prince Charles releases sustainable fashion collection [Video]

Prince Charles releases sustainable fashion collection

Prince Charles has launched his new sustainable fashion collection.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Princess Di makes her debut on 'The Crown' [Video]

Princess Di makes her debut on 'The Crown'

Princess Diana's fairytale story turned sour enters British royal television series "The Crown" for the first time this season. Focusing on the 1980s, season four of "The Crown," delves into the courtship and early marriage of Diana and British heir to the throne Prince Charles, as well as Diana's struggles with bulimia and their extra-marital affairs.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Locals in Coimbatore burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali [Video]

Locals in Coimbatore burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali

Locals burst firecrackers in Coimbatore to celebrate the auspicious festival of Diwali. Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is major hub of manufacturing firecrackers. Several states have imposed ban on crackers to combat pollution amid COVID situation. Some state governments have banned the use of crackers in view of rising air pollution, however there is no ban in Tamil Nadu. Diwali is being celebrated across the country on November 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

44,684 new cases take India's Covid tally to 87,73,479

 India's Covid -19 tally climbed to 87.73 lakh with 44,684 new cases in a day, while 81,63,572 people have recuperated from the disease so far, bringing the..
IndiaTimes

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria concerned about virus 'incursion' from NSW: Deputy Chief Health Office

 As Victoria records 15 days of no new cases authorities are concerned about a Covid "incursion" from one state in particular. One of Victoria's biggest Covid..
New Zealand Herald

In California: Newsom bemoans attending dinner; travel discouraged

 Plus: College football and COVID-19, Trump breaks a record, and has the pandemic made San Francisco more affordable?
 
USATODAY.com
Ahead of World Diabetes Day, experts call for action to address global diabetes epidemic [Video]

Ahead of World Diabetes Day, experts call for action to address global diabetes epidemic

Ahead of World Diabetes Day (November 14), a new report has called for action to close the gap in diabetes prevention and care. Worldwide, 463 million people have diabetes, with 80% from low-income and middle- income countries (LMICs). In 2019, 4.2 million people died as a result of the condition and its complications. On average, diabetes reduces life expectancy in middle-aged people by 4-10 years and independently increases the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and cancer by 1.3-3 times. Diabetes is among the leading causes of non-traumatic leg and foot amputations and blindness, especially among people of working age. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of people with diabetes. People with diabetes are at least 2 times increased risk of severe disease or death from the virus, especially in individuals with poorly controlled diabetes, or who have diabetes-related complications, but the risk is also exacerbated by social conditions in disadvantaged communities that lead to lower access to care and higher rates of comorbidities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Related videos from verified sources

Happy 72nd birthday to Prince Charles! Here are some of the Prince of Wales' biggest achievements! [Video]

Happy 72nd birthday to Prince Charles! Here are some of the Prince of Wales' biggest achievements!

Over the decades, Prince Charles has worked tirelessly for charities and to fulfil royal engagements. These are his five biggest achievements.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:16Published
Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence [Video]

Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the nation inobserving a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, as they marked the centenaryof the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Wearing face..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Prince Charles: We are at the last hour for action on green recovery [Video]

Prince Charles: We are at the last hour for action on green recovery

Credit: Green Horizon Summit The Prince of Wales says the UK needs a Marshall-like plan to aid a national green recovery. The heir to the throne called foraction not words as he stressed the need to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published