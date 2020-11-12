Jean Trebek breaks her silence on husband Alex's death

Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Shares Photo from Their Wedding as She Thanks Fans for Support After Husband's Death



Alex Trebek died on Sunday at age 80 after suffering from stage four pancreatic cancer Credit: People Duration: 01:24 Published 8 hours ago

Who will replace Alex Trebek as 'Jeopardy!' host? Meet the top candidates



Who will replace Alex Trebek as 'Jeopardy!' host? Meet the top candidates Credit: nypost Duration: 01:32 Published 11 hours ago