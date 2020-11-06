Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Shares Photo from Their Wedding as She Thanks Fans for Support After Husband's Death
Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Shares Photo from Their Wedding as She Thanks Fans for Support After Husband's Death
Alex Trebek died on Sunday at age 80 after suffering from stage four pancreatic cancer
Days after her husband's death, Alex Trebek's wife Jean paid tribute to him with a heartfelt message...
RIP. Alex Trebek‘s wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, shared a stunning wedding photo of the couple a few...
