Jean Trebek Breaks Her Silence on Husband Alex's Death
Jean Trebek has finally released a message following the death of her husband, Alex Trebek.
The legendary ‘Jeopardy!’ host died on Sunday at the age of 80 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.
In a post to Instagram on Wednesday, Jean thanked everyone for their “compassionate messages and generosity.” .
My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity.
, Jean Trebek, via Instagram.
She went on to say that the outpouring of support has “truly touched [their] hearts.”.
Alongside her message, Jean posted a sweet photo of the couple from their wedding day in 1990.
In the photo, Alex is slipping a wedding ring on Jean’s finger.
Alex spoke about his decades-long marriage to Jean in a January interview with ‘People,’ saying he was “satisfied with [his] life.” .
I’m pretty satisfied with my life … if I’d just met Jean in my 20s we could have had a longer life together, Alex Trebek, to 'People'