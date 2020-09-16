Jean Trebek Breaks Her Silence on Husband Alex's Death

Jean Trebek Breaks Her Silence on Husband Alex's Death.

Jean Trebek has finally released a message following the death of her husband, Alex Trebek.

.

The legendary ‘Jeopardy!’ host died on Sunday at the age of 80 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday, Jean thanked everyone for their “compassionate messages and generosity.” .

My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity.

, Jean Trebek, via Instagram.

She went on to say that the outpouring of support has “truly touched [their] hearts.”.

Alongside her message, Jean posted a sweet photo of the couple from their wedding day in 1990.

In the photo, Alex is slipping a wedding ring on Jean’s finger.

Alex spoke about his decades-long marriage to Jean in a January interview with ‘People,’ saying he was “satisfied with [his] life.” .

I’m pretty satisfied with my life … if I’d just met Jean in my 20s we could have had a longer life together, Alex Trebek, to 'People'