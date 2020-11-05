'Big figure like Obama said it all': Giriraj on Rahul Gandhi's 'intelligence'

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on November 13 mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying the respect he was getting in India "has turned to global now".
He said, "Nothing more to discuss on Rahul Gandhi's intelligence when big figure like Obama has said it all.
Rahul Gandhi should know now that the respect he was getting in India has turned global." His comment comes after former US President Barack Obama described Rahul as one who is "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject.
"Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," said Obama.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury spoke to senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar in this latest episode of On The Record. Speaking on the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly polls, Anwar admitted that the problem was entirely their own. The Congress leader also spoke on former US president Barack Obama's remarks on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir. Watch full video for more.
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh on November 11 slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), for alleging foul play during counting of Bihar assembly elections. Using an old Hindi phrase, 'Khisiyani Billi Khamba Noche', he said that Congress and other opposition parties have to accept people's mandate.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that NDA will decide on the state's next chief minister. Kumar's JDU won 43 seats while BJP won 74 in recently concluded bihar polls. "It is people's mandate, NDA got majority with people's support. Nothing has been finalised as of now, ECI must have submitted the list. House will have to be dissolved and new govt will be formed. This will be cleared after meeting, we have not made any claims," he said. He added, "If you ask me about it, I have not made any claim. There will be an NDA meeting and we will decide there. it has not been decided when to conduct the meeting. I have met everyone but all of us should sit down once. We might meet on Friday 13 but official meeting will be later."
One of the biggest failures in Bihar election 2020 was of the Congress party. While Congress says they were given tough seats, CWC member Tariq Anwar has admitted that the problem was entirely their own. He speaks to Hindustan Times' political editor Sunetra Choudhury about where the problem lies for the party. Watch the full video for more.
