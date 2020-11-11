Jason Momoa opens up about parenting confessing he didn't know what it took

Jason Momoa was left 'starving' and in debt after 'Game of Thrones' exitJason Momoa struggled to pay the bills or buy food for his family after leaving 'Game of Thrones' in 2011.
Jason Momoa struggles with yogaJason Momoa would rather "squat a car" than do yoga again because he found it so difficult.
Trending: Britney Spears loses bid to remove dad from conservatorship, Orlando Bloom gets new rescue pup, and Jason Momoa was inIn case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...
Jason Momoa doesn't care what people think when he wears pinkJason Momoa loves wearing pink and doesn't care what people think about it.