GET FIT FRIDAY 11/13/2020- BULLS FOR MOBILITY

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

Beth Jeffers and Whitney Brown of the Fitness Factor in Columbus introduce us to some simple exercises using a tennis ball to enhance mobility

Jeffers: good morning.

Welcome to get fit friday.

I'm beth jeffers, joined here at the fitness factory with whitney brown.

Whitney brown: good morning.

Beth jeffers: last week we talked about, gave you some secret tips on moving better, the movement matrix.

If you haven't seen that, you might want to check out wcbi website to find out how to- whitney brown: it's good stuff.

Beth jeffers: yes, to how to do that.

Today, we are talking in another secret weapon.

Whitney brown: mm-hmm .

Beth jeffers: which is a ball.

Whitney brown: that's right.

Beth jeffers: it's a little ball that can help you move better.

Whitney brown: tennis ball.

Beth jeffers: imagine that.

Whitney brown: she's going to- beth jeffers: we're going to show you three different areas that you can roll.

There's lots of different areas, but these are three neat areas that you can just take a few minutes of your day in the morning and begin the day and be able to move better.

First is the foot, second is the calf, and third is the hip.

First is the foot, second is the calf, and third is the hip.

Whitney brown: that's right.

We talked last week about how we were integrating some movement quality exercises into our clients' routines.

These are three of the things that we're doing.

We're going to start with the ball and we're going to take ... you're going to take your shoe off.

You can leave your sock on, if you'd like.

You just need a tennis ball or a lacrosse ball.

You're going to take your toes and you're going to grip the tennis ball, and i'm just going to say tennis ball, or the lacrosse ball.

You're going to go back and forth a few times, and then just roll that foot right on that plantar fascia.

It's really going to help.

It can help with ankle mobility.

It can help with any kind of foot pain that you might be having.

Now, if it's really, really painful, you don't need to be doing it.

If it's super painful, don't do it.

Beth jeffers: right.

Whitney brown: you can also sit down to take some of the pressure off.

This can help a lot with how your foot feels and how your foot moves and how your ankle changes, which is huge.

Whitney brown: now, as we move up to the calf, you're going to see a little twinge of pain here.

This one's kind of tight.

But you're going to put the ball kind of like on ... around your calf.

You're going to have to explore.

Beth jeffers: probably the biggest part of the calf.

Whitney brown: yeah, you're going to really have to explore that and see where you need to find a little bit of pressure.

If you feel like you've gotten to a point where it really feels like it's tight, you can stay there and breathe through it for 10 to 20 seconds.

Otherwise, you're going to move up and back, side to side, and you're going to see us roll the ball around a little bit.

And you're going to change sides on that one.

Beth jeffers: how about the hip, moving to the hip?

Whitney brown: you're going to move up to the hip and you're going to have a seat on the ball.

Again, you're going to have to find that sweet spot where you really feel that pressure.

Again, you can hold for 10 to 20 seconds if it's really, really tight.

Otherwise, we're going to do the same thing.

Move forward, back; side to side; and a little bit around.

Then you're going to repeat the entire series on the other side.

Beth jeffers: you can leap up then and go to work.

But you know what's neat is, i want you to try that on one side.

Whitney brown: yep.

Beth jeffers: start and feel it.

See how you feel to begin with.

Do one side.

Stand up, and i'll tell you, we guarantee it, don't we?

Whitney brown: it definitely makes a huge difference.

Beth jeffers: you will feel so much better, no kidding.

Whitney brown: i do this every single day now.

Every single day, and it's awesome.

It should take about 30 to 60 seconds on each side, a very quick way to help your movement quality, guaranteed.

Beth jeffers: get a ball today, and we'll see you next week on get fit friday.

Announcer: for more get fit fridays with the fitness factor, go to wcbi.com.

Fitness factor, go to