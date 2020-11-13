Asif Basra death: Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee pay tribute

Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee, on Thursday, expressed grief over the death of actor Asif Basra.

Basra, who featured in several popular films including "Jab We Met", "Kai Po Che!" and web series "Paatal Lok", was found dead in a private residential complex in Dharamshala, the police have said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have started an investigation in the case.

