Peruvians protest against President Vizcarra's removal
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published
The interim leader calls for calm, as police and protesters clash in the streets.
Following the vote, President Martín Vizcarra said he will not challenge his removal and would leave...
NPR - Published
Removal of Martín Vizcarra on corruption allegations adds to crisis ahead of next year’s elections
FT.com - Published
