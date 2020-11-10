Peruvians protest against President Vizcarra's removal

The interim leader calls for calm, as police and protesters clash in the streets.

The president is impeached over allegations he handed out government contracts in return for bribes.

Turmoil threatens Peru as Congress votes to impeach president Martin Vizcarra says he will not challenge decision, as protesters take to streets to condemn impeachment.

Riot police use water and tear gas to repel protesters in the capital, Lima.

Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil Mass protests across Peru after Martin Vizcarra removed as president and Manuel Merino sworn in as interim president.