Peruvians protest against President Vizcarra's removal

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s
Peruvians protest against President Vizcarra's removal

The interim leader calls for calm, as police and protesters clash in the streets.


Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil [Video]

Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil

Mass protests across Peru after Martin Vizcarra removed as president and Manuel Merino sworn in as interim president.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30

Peru clashes over President Vizcarra's impeachment

 Riot police use water and tear gas to repel protesters in the capital, Lima.
BBC News
Turmoil threatens Peru as Congress votes to impeach president [Video]

Turmoil threatens Peru as Congress votes to impeach president

Martin Vizcarra says he will not challenge decision, as protesters take to streets to condemn impeachment.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:38

Peruvian Congress votes to impeach President Martín Vizcarra

 The president is impeached over allegations he handed out government contracts in return for bribes.
BBC News

In Midst Of Pandemic Crisis, Peru's Legislature Impeaches The Nation's President

Following the vote, President Martín Vizcarra said he will not challenge his removal and would leave...
NPR - Published

Peru’s president steps down after impeachment vote

Removal of Martín Vizcarra on corruption allegations adds to crisis ahead of next year’s elections
FT.com - Published