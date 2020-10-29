Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, PDD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.2%.

Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 280.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 1.9%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc is showing a gain of 518.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 1.1%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 6.2% on the day.