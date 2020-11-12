|
|
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, PDD
Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, PDD
In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.8%.
Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 285.0% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Workday, trading down 7.8%.
Workday is showing a gain of 29.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Intuit, trading down 3.4%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 5.3% on the day.
|
|
|
|
|
|