Joe Biden Projected To Win Arizona

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

11/13: CBSN AM

 China congratulates President-elect Biden; 250,000 people expected at FL Spacex launch Saturday
CBS News

Cindy McCain on President-elect Biden's transition and GOP reaction

 Cindy McCain is a member of the Biden transition advisory board. Senator John McCain's widow was one of the highest profile Republicans to endorse Joe Biden. She..
CBS News

China congratulates Biden on winning presidential election

 China has officially congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election. The acknowledgment comes as CBS News projects Mr. Biden will win..
CBS News

Donald Trump's shameful endgame puts national security at risk: Rep. Adam Schiff

 Trump is preventing a seamless handoff during a deadly pandemic and damaging the country's readiness if Biden faces an early foreign policy crisis.
USATODAY.com

Arizona Arizona State of the United States of America

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden first Democrat to win Arizona since 1996

 President-elect Joe Biden picked up 11 more Electoral College votes as CBS News projected he won Arizona.
CBS News

Election updates: Biden's lead over Trump in AZ surpasses remaining votes; GA begins 2nd-largest recount in US history

 Biden's lead over Trump is now officially insurmountable as he leads by 11,434 votes statewide – more than the estimated number of remaining ballots.
USATODAY.com

Eye Opener: Coronavirus spread accelerates as Thanksgiving nears

 The U.S. is sinking deeper into the coronavirus pandemic as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Also, President-elect Joe Biden is projected to win the state of..
CBS News

Joe Biden leads in Arizona but state still too close to call

Trump supporters in Arizona are still holding out hope, even after Joe Biden was projected to win the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Jared Kushner called Rupert Murdoch in a desperate bid to overturn the network calling Arizona for Biden, report says

Trump aides were reportedly furious when the usually loyal Fox News network became the first to...
Business Insider - Published

Biden and Trump supporters rally in Arizona

Supporters of President Donald Trump confronted supporters of President-elect Joe Biden in Arizona,...
euronews - Published


Elizabeth Warren Calls On Biden To Cancel Student Debt [Video]

Elizabeth Warren Calls On Biden To Cancel Student Debt

Reuters Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on Joe Biden to cancel a large portion of student debt. She is pushing for it without Congress as well, reports Business Insider. "This is the single most effective..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:41Published
Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good? [Video]

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News. The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published
Role Southwestern Pa. Played In Pa. Win For Biden [Video]

Role Southwestern Pa. Played In Pa. Win For Biden

The region was key to Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania. KDKA's Jon Delano has a full breakdown.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:21Published