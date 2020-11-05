Joe Biden Projected To Win Arizona

Elizabeth Warren Calls On Biden To Cancel Student DebtReuters Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on Joe Biden to cancel a large portion of student debt. She is pushing for it without Congress as well, reports Business Insider. "This is the single most effective..
Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News. The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of..
Role Southwestern Pa. Played In Pa. Win For BidenThe region was key to Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania. KDKA's Jon Delano has a full breakdown.