Joe Biden Projected To Win Arizona

The U.S. is sinking deeper into the coronavirus pandemic as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Also, President-elect Joe Biden is projected to win the state of..

Biden's lead over Trump is now officially insurmountable as he leads by 11,434 votes statewide – more than the estimated number of remaining ballots.

Trump is preventing a seamless handoff during a deadly pandemic and damaging the country's readiness if Biden faces an early foreign policy crisis.

China has officially congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election. The acknowledgment comes as CBS News projects Mr. Biden will win..

Cindy McCain is a member of the Biden transition advisory board. Senator John McCain's widow was one of the highest profile Republicans to endorse Joe Biden. She..

Trump aides were reportedly furious when the usually loyal Fox News network became the first to...

Trump supporters in Arizona are still holding out hope, even after Joe Biden was projected to win the...