Tropical Depression 31 forms in the Caribbean Sea, could become Iota Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:19s - Published 5 minutes ago Tropical Depression 31 forms in the Caribbean Sea, could become Iota Tropical Depression 31 has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is moving west-southwest at 7 mph. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EVERYTHING HAS CALMED DOWN QUITEA BIT.WE DO SEE SOME SUNSHINE, BUT YOUKNOW WHAT, WE COULDN'T GO BUT ACOUPLE OF HOURS BEFORE GETTINGANOTHER TROPICAL DEPRESSION TOFORM HERE AND WE HAVE TROPICALDEPRESSION 31 ON THE MAPS HERE.OFFICIALLY IT FORMED JUST AT10:00, MOVING TO THEWEST-SOUTHWEST AT 7 MILES PERHOUR.IT IS FORECAST TO STRENGTHENHERE AND NOT JUST STRENGTHEN, ITMAY EVEN RAPIDLY STRENGTH TONY ACAT 2 AND EVEN THE HURRICANECENTER SAYING THIS MAY BECOME AHURRICANE CENTER, TOO, IF RAPIDSTRENGTHENING CONTINUES BEFORELANDFALL OR IT NUDGES A LITTLEBIT TO THE NORTH OF THE CONEHERE AND THEN IT WOULD STAY OVERWATER FOR A LITTLE BIT LONGER.I KNOW THIS IS THE SAME EXACTAREA AS ETA HIT, SO THEY'RESTILL DEALING WITH THE FLASHFLOODING AND LANDSLIDES AND ALLTHAT KIND OF THING SO BAD NEWSFOR NICARAGUA AND HONDURAS.BUT THE MODELS DO NOT BRING ITNORTHWARD AT THE MOMENT.WE'LL HAVE TO SEE IF IT TRULYDOES TREND NORTHWARD.IT COULD BE A DIFFERENT STORY.FOR NOW, NONE OF THE MODELS DOTHAT.WE HAVE A COUPLE OF MODELS THATDO BRING IT NORTH OF HONDURASBUT, REALLY NOTHING COMING UPOUR WAY AT THE MOMENT, BUTDOESN'T MEAN IT'S OUT OF THEQUESTION QUITE YET.NEXT NAME ON THE LIST HERE ISGOING TO BE IOTA, THE 30thNAMED ST





