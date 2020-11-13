Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Ruckus during Congress meet in Patna, Chhattisgarh CM present

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Watch: Ruckus during Congress meet in Patna, Chhattisgarh CM present

Watch: Ruckus during Congress meet in Patna, Chhattisgarh CM present

Bihar Congress legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Friday witnessed ruckus as supporters of two MLAs resorted to pushing and shoving over the choice of the new leader.

Congress called a meeting of all its 19 newly elected MLAs at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna to elect the legislature party leader.

Seventeen MLAs were present in the meeting, sources said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was present in the meeting as central observer.

Watch the video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Congress backs farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' call, will hold demonstrations across country on Dec 8

 The Congress on Sunday expressed its "whole-hearted" support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws and..
IndiaTimes

Vijender Singh says will return Khel Ratna if farmers' demands not accepted

 India's first Olympic medallist in boxing and Congress leader Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the demands of..
IndiaTimes
Delhi Chalo: 'Congress trying to instigate farmers,' says MoS Agriculture [Video]

Delhi Chalo: 'Congress trying to instigate farmers,' says MoS Agriculture

MoS Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary on farmers' Delhi Chalo protest said that it is Congress government who is trying to instigate them. "Govt has said that MSP will continue. We can give it in writing too. I think Congress govt (in states) and Opposition are trying to instigate farmers. Nation's farmers are in favour of these laws but some political people are trying to add fuel to the fire," said MoS Agriculture.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Patna Patna Capital and largest city of Bihar, India

Tejashwi demands farm laws’ rollback; DMK chief questions TN CM’s silence [Video]

Tejashwi demands farm laws’ rollback; DMK chief questions TN CM’s silence

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Central government over the three farm laws. Yadav, along with other party workers and leaders, participated in a protest against the farm laws. In Patna, the RJD leader asked the government to take back the farm laws. “We have to save the country from the privatization of the farming sector,” Yadav said. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin reportedly questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami over his silence on the farm laws. Stalin, who was participating in a public rally to protest against the farm laws, hit out at Tamil Nadu CM. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published
'Repeal the black laws': Tejashwi Yadav protests against farm laws in Patna [Video]

'Repeal the black laws': Tejashwi Yadav protests against farm laws in Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav held a protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan against Centre's farm laws on December 05. RJD workers and leaders were also present at the protest. "We demand that the Centre repeals the black laws," Tejashwi told to ANI. Meanwhile, fifth round of talks between the central govt and farmers are scheduled to be held today in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Patna to attend Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal meeting

 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday arrived in Patna to attend a meeting of the Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) on December 5..
IndiaTimes

Bhupesh Baghel Bhupesh Baghel Third and current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh state in India

CM Baghel takes holy dip on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' at Raipur ghat [Video]

CM Baghel takes holy dip on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' at Raipur ghat

The 'Kartik Purnima' is being observed on November 30 in India. On the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur and also performed 'aarti' there. 'Kartik Purnima' is celebrated on the full moon day of auspicious 'Kartika' month of Hindu lunar calendar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
'They used to lecture us...': Baghel counters Cong rebels Azad, Sibal #HTLS2020 [Video]

'They used to lecture us...': Baghel counters Cong rebels Azad, Sibal #HTLS2020

Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, took on those seeking introspection following the party's subpar performance in the Bihar Assembly election. He said that leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal used to tell their junior colleagues to only raise party issues on internal fora, but were doing the opposite themselves. Baghel also defended calls to make Rahul Gandhi the party president, saying that there are no other leaders with greater acceptability among party workers. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:59Published
Watch: Bhupesh Baghel mocks Modi govt over Covid vaccine l #HTLS2020 [Video]

Watch: Bhupesh Baghel mocks Modi govt over Covid vaccine l #HTLS2020

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the Modi government over the Covid vaccine distribution plans. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Baghel said that the Union government needs to give more clarity on the issue. 'It seems the centre is not going to spend on vaccines and is only going to issue guidelines. States like ours will do their bit. The Union government has to make it clear whether it is making vaccines available for free to states and if not what will be the share of expenditure between centre and states. If that also will not happen, then why should we follow guidelines of the centre ?’ Baghel said. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:02Published

Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) Member of a state government of India

'MLAs ashamed of Amit Shah...': Rajasthan CM repeats conspiracy charge [Video]

'MLAs ashamed of Amit Shah...': Rajasthan CM repeats conspiracy charge

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot levelled serious charges at union ministers. Gehlot repeated his charge that BJP tried to make his government fall. Gehlot said that Congress MLAs felt 'ashamed' after meeting Amit Shah. Tension gripped the Congress government in Rajasthan earlier this year. Then-deputy CM Sachin Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot. Pilot & his group of around 18 MLAs had shifted to a resort in NCR. Gehlot's camp had alleged that BJP was trying to engineer defections. Pilot dropped his rebellion after Congress’ central leadership intervened. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:43Published
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan meets farmers at Burari ground [Video]

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan meets farmers at Burari ground

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan met farmers at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground, the approved site for protest against recently enacted farm laws. He said, "MLAs and workers come here to ensure that they don't face any problem of food or stay, we'll take care of it as long as they stay here."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published
Odisha MLAs, ministers undergo COVID test ahead of winter session [Video]

Odisha MLAs, ministers undergo COVID test ahead of winter session

Ahead of the winter session of Odisha Assembly, all MLAs and ministers underwent mandatory COVID-19 test on November 17. The session will start from November 20 and will continue till December 31 this year. "There are subjects like supplementary budget which will be moved on 20th Nov and pass on 29th Nov by FM," said Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to ANI. Meanwhile, Odisha has 8,706 active cases of coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh State in central India

Chhattisgarh govt comes in rescue of NEET qualifiers who couldn't register for counselling [Video]

Chhattisgarh govt comes in rescue of NEET qualifiers who couldn't register for counselling

Chhattisgarh government has announced that it will ensure admission of students, who have qualified National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) but failed to register for counselling, into private medical institutions. A minimum of Rs 10 lakh will be spent on a student by the state government under this initiative. Speaking to media, a student Padma said, "I thank the government for this decision." Speaking to ANI, Dantewada DM, Deepak Soni said, "According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, the government will ensure admission of the students, who qualified NEET but couldn't register themselves, into private colleges and bear the expense of their education."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:14Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Ruckus at Bihar Congress Legislature Party meeting [Video]

Watch: Ruckus at Bihar Congress Legislature Party meeting

A ruckus erupted at Congress office in Patna during Congress Legislative Party meeting (CLP) on November 13. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party leader Bhupesh Baghel were also present at the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published