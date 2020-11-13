Watch: Ruckus during Congress meet in Patna, Chhattisgarh CM present

Bihar Congress legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Friday witnessed ruckus as supporters of two MLAs resorted to pushing and shoving over the choice of the new leader.

Congress called a meeting of all its 19 newly elected MLAs at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna to elect the legislature party leader.

Seventeen MLAs were present in the meeting, sources said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was present in the meeting as central observer.

