Watch: Ruckus during Congress meet in Patna, Chhattisgarh CM present

MoS Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary on farmers' Delhi Chalo protest said that it is Congress government who is trying to instigate them. "Govt has said that MSP will continue. We can give it in writing too. I think Congress govt (in states) and Opposition are trying to instigate farmers. Nation's farmers are in favour of these laws but some political people are trying to add fuel to the fire," said MoS Agriculture.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Central government over the three farm laws. Yadav, along with other party workers and leaders, participated in a protest against the farm laws. In Patna, the RJD leader asked the government to take back the farm laws. “We have to save the country from the privatization of the farming sector,” Yadav said. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin reportedly questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami over his silence on the farm laws. Stalin, who was participating in a public rally to protest against the farm laws, hit out at Tamil Nadu CM. Watch the full video for more.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav held a protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan against Centre's farm laws on December 05. RJD workers and leaders were also present at the protest. "We demand that the Centre repeals the black laws," Tejashwi told to ANI. Meanwhile, fifth round of talks between the central govt and farmers are scheduled to be held today in Delhi.
The 'Kartik Purnima' is being observed on November 30 in India. On the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur and also performed 'aarti' there. 'Kartik Purnima' is celebrated on the full moon day of auspicious 'Kartika' month of Hindu lunar calendar.
Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, took on those seeking introspection following the party's subpar performance in the Bihar Assembly election. He said that leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal used to tell their junior colleagues to only raise party issues on internal fora, but were doing the opposite themselves. Baghel also defended calls to make Rahul Gandhi the party president, saying that there are no other leaders with greater acceptability among party workers. Watch the full video for more.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the Modi government over the Covid vaccine distribution plans. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Baghel said that the Union government needs to give more clarity on the issue. 'It seems the centre is not going to spend on vaccines and is only going to issue guidelines. States like ours will do their bit. The Union government has to make it clear whether it is making vaccines available for free to states and if not what will be the share of expenditure between centre and states. If that also will not happen, then why should we follow guidelines of the centre ?’ Baghel said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot levelled serious charges at union ministers. Gehlot repeated his charge that BJP tried to make his government fall. Gehlot said that Congress MLAs felt 'ashamed' after meeting Amit Shah. Tension gripped the Congress government in Rajasthan earlier this year. Then-deputy CM Sachin Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot. Pilot & his group of around 18 MLAs had shifted to a resort in NCR. Gehlot's camp had alleged that BJP was trying to engineer defections. Pilot dropped his rebellion after Congress’ central leadership intervened. Watch the full video for more.
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan met farmers at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground, the approved site for protest against recently enacted farm laws. He said, "MLAs and workers come here to ensure that they don't face any problem of food or stay, we'll take care of it as long as they stay here."
Ahead of the winter session of Odisha Assembly, all MLAs and ministers underwent mandatory COVID-19 test on November 17. The session will start from November 20 and will continue till December 31 this year. "There are subjects like supplementary budget which will be moved on 20th Nov and pass on 29th Nov by FM," said Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to ANI. Meanwhile, Odisha has 8,706 active cases of coronavirus.
Chhattisgarh government has announced that it will ensure admission of students, who have qualified National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) but failed to register for counselling, into private medical institutions. A minimum of Rs 10 lakh will be spent on a student by the state government under this initiative. Speaking to media, a student Padma said, "I thank the government for this decision." Speaking to ANI, Dantewada DM, Deepak Soni said, "According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, the government will ensure admission of the students, who qualified NEET but couldn't register themselves, into private colleges and bear the expense of their education."