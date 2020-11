Hendrick's Gin Just Released an Exercise Bike so You Can Pedal for Cocktails Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Duration: 00:52s - Published 1 week ago Hendrick's Gin Just Released an Exercise Bike so You Can Pedal for Cocktails “We at Hendrick’s prefer milder forms of exertion coupled with intellectual stimulation, complemented by a delicious cocktail.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like