Taylor Swift has learned she can't control people's interest in her personal life

Conan Gray Reacts To Praise From Taylor Swift, Elton John



Speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, Conan Gray says it's "surreal" he's received praise from Taylor Swift and Elton John over his debut album 'Kid Krow'. Plus, the 21-year-old.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift And More Celebs Encourage Fans To Vote



From using social media to hitting the campaign trail, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and John Legend are just some of the celebrities who've used their voices to remind people to vote in.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:38 Published 1 week ago