'Un-Fur-Gettable Rescue': Australian Firefighters Save Kitten Trapped In Wall

Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
BANKSTOWN, Australia—When firefighters in Australia received word about a kitten trapped inside a wall, they had a “purr-fect" plan to rescue the feline.The incident was filmed in the Bankstown suburb of Sydney in New South Wales over the weekend after an unnamed resident called Fire and Rescue NSW saying she heard her kitten meowing but was unable to locate the animal.


