UK: Dominic Cummings to quit as Downing Street in-fighting overshadows Brexit trade talks

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:56s - Published
UK: Dominic Cummings to quit as Downing Street in-fighting overshadows Brexit trade talks

A power struggle among Boris Johnson's top advisers has cast doubt on the government's focus on securing a Brexit trade deal and tackling the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews


Dominic Cummings Dominic Cummings British political strategist for Boris Johnson

Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10

Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings has let it be known he isleaving Downing Street. But why is the top aide quitting?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published
Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’ [Video]

Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been seen carrying boxesaway from Downing Street as the BBC reported he had left his role withimmediate effect.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Dominic Cummings, the campaigner leaving Downing St

 The controversial former Vote Leave campaign director has quit as the PM's top adviser.
BBC News
Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10. He was seen carrying a box out of 10 Downing Street earlier this evening. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published

10 Downing Street 10 Downing Street Headquarters of British Government

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen departing Downing Street back entrance amid speculation about the future of his senior advisor Dominic Cummings. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit [Video]

MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit

Chair of the Defence Select Committee says Tobias Ellwood allowing Dominic Cummings to be "Brexit Mastermind" made sense but it is now time to separate policy and emergency management. He added that Downing Street should have moved to a "war footing" at the start of the pandemic. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Brexit briefing: 48 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 48 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Keir Starmer should apologise for trying to stop Brexit, MPs say

 Keir Starmer should apologise for trying to stop Brexit in order to win back Leave voters in Labour's former heartland, a group of his MPs have said. A new..
WorldNews
Sharma pressed over post-Brexit concerns for vaccine supply chain [Video]

Sharma pressed over post-Brexit concerns for vaccine supply chain

Cabinet minister Alok Sharma repeatedly failed to rule out that the supply ofa coronavirus vaccine could be affected by problems when the new Brexitarrangements come into force on January 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Former Johnson staffer: 'good riddance' to Cummings [Video]

Former Johnson staffer: 'good riddance' to Cummings

Former Director of Communications Guto Harris at London City Hall says "goodbye and good riddance" to Dominic Cummings as he condemns the advisor's hypocrisy on lockdown restrictions. He added that Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a chance to go back to being the "kind of politician" he was during his time as Mayor of London. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
Shapps says Prime Minister always listens to range of advice [Video]

Shapps says Prime Minister always listens to range of advice

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always listened to a "wide range of advisors" and not just Dominic Cummings. Shapps added Cummings' is the type of advisor who challenges the way things are done. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

No 10 says Cummings’ departure will not affect talks on EU trade deal

Downing Street has insisted there will be no softening of the UK’s position on a post-Brexit trade...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Dominic Cummings ‘set to leave Downing Street by Christmas’ [Video]

Dominic Cummings ‘set to leave Downing Street by Christmas’

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU [Video]

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels [Video]

Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels

Boris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published