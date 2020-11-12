Elon Musk Casts Doubt on COVID-19 Testing After Receiving Positive and Negative Results

Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to reveal that he might have COVID-19.

.

The Tesla CEO said he’d been experiencing mild cold-like symptoms over the past few days, including “mild sniffles," a "cough" and a "slight fever.".

However, after taking four rapid antigen tests, two came back negative and two came back positive for COVID-19.

.

Musk, an outspoken COVID-19 skeptic, called the mixed results “extremely bogus.”.

Something extremely bogus is going on.

Was tested for covid four times today.

Two tests came back negative, two came back positive.

Same machine, same test, same nurse.

Rapid antigen test from BD, Elon Musk, via Twitter.

After engaging with a number of people on Twitter who also seemed skeptical of testing, Musk revealed that he was having even more testing done.

.

He said that he was getting a PCR test from two separate labs, with the results expected in about 24 hours.

.

According to the FDA, “positive results from antigen tests are highly accurate.”.

PCR tests are even more accurate, as they work by detecting COVID-19 on a molecular level