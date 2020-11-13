Halloween Fun Festival at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
If the thought of it being Friday the 13th doesn’t give you chills, this might.
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center’s annual Halloween is set for 10 a.m.
Tomorrow.
The festival will- have plenty of arts and crafts,- outdoor games,- as well as some good ole trick- or treating.- the event was originally set to- take place on halloween but - plans changed due to hurricane- zeta.
