Baltimore Ravens prepare for the Patriots

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:35s - Published
AGAINST THE RAVENS.

DREWBLEDSOE WAS THE FIRST, CAMNEWTON ON SUNDAY AND 12 YEARSIN BETWEEN, THE GREAT 12 TOMBRADY.

THIS SUNDAY'S GAME ISONE MANY ARE CALLING A CHESSMATCH BETWEEN JOHN HARBAUGH...AND BILL BELICHECK.

HARBAUGHSAYS IT'S A LOT OF THINGS...BUT IT ISN'T THAT.

I don'tplay much chess, I'm not thatgood at it, I just don't havetime I guess.

I've got an appon my phone, I wanna learn.When you go up againt CoachBelicheck- coached team,you're going up against thebest.I mean there's no teamthat's going to be bettercoached.

So we look forward toit, we recognize what achallenge it is, and we'regoing to try and do our best.WE'LL SEE IF THE RAVENS CHANUP THEIR PLAYCALLING.

LAMARJACKSON SPOKE ON THE RISHEISEN SHOW EARLIER THISWEEK... SAYING DEFENSES ARECALLING OUT THEIR PLAYS.

COACHHARBAUGH SAYS IT'S PART OF THEGAME... BUT IT MAY BESOMETHING THEY HAVE TOADDRESS.

I do think with nocrowd out there you hear a lotmore which is so interesting.You've really got to do a goodjob with your audibles whenyou're at the line stuffbecause people study thatstuff as well.

We have to becareful in terms of if we callsomething at the line, is itsomething we're going to havegoing forward.

INJURY-WISE...THE RAVENS WILL BE WITHOCALAIS CAMPBELL SUNDAY.

THAT'SACCORDING TO COACH HARBAUGH.IT'LL BE THE FIRST GAME HE'SMISSED SINCE 20-14.

CORNERJIMMY SMITH IS DOUBTFUL WITHAN ANKLE INJURY.

RUNNING BACKMARK INGRAM IS QUESTIONABLE..THOUGH WAS PRACTICED FULLYTODAY.A NEW SEASON... WITH NEW HOPESFOR MARYLAND'S WO




