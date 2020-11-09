|
|
|
Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year
Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year
Donald Trump has said only “time will tell” who will be in the White Housenext year in his first public remarks since Joe Biden was declared the winnerof the US presidential election.
Mr Trump said that he refuses to have anotherlockdown despite coronavirus cases surging across the country.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Trump rules out COVID 'lockdown' for his term
President Donald Trump says he refuses to have another lockdown as COVID cases surge across the U.S., but suggested one could be in the offing should he lose his..
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The uncertainty of the US Presidential election decision dragged over the weekend with the democrats...
Proactive Investors - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|