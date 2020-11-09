Global  
 

Trump: 'Time will tell' who occupies White House next year

Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year

Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year

Donald Trump has said only “time will tell” who will be in the White Housenext year in his first public remarks since Joe Biden was declared the winnerof the US presidential election.

Mr Trump said that he refuses to have anotherlockdown despite coronavirus cases surging across the country.


