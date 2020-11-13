UK Infectious Exp

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

From doctors coronavirus 10.jpg health officials are asking the community to take the pandemic seriously..

As we see a rise in cases.

currently there are nearly 200 covid-19 patients in the hospital in lexington.

A third of those are in the i-c-u.

During the panel discussion doctors from saint joseph, u-k healthcare, and baptist health all say the same thing.

They're exhausted and they need the communities help.

One of the biggest concerns is a likely surge following the holidays over the next few months.

Doctor dan rodrigue of saint josephs says the community needs to start taking care of each other.

dr. dan rodrigue: someone will poopoo on this, they'll say conspiracy whether its right or left.

It's not, it's real.

This is not a fly by night thing.

We know what to do.

There is plenty of guidance from the cdc on this.

We need to start looking after one another.

We gotta feel empowered enough to do it to protect us and to protect our family.

according to the doctors, they currently had the space to handle a potential surge... they hope everyone will do the work now to