Brainerd at Red Bank

Angela Moryan looks at how Red Bank has overcome Covid issues to be a playoff power this season.

And red bank get a redo of what should have been their regular season region match-up last month.

Round two rolls into red bank, which is where we find news 12's angela moryan.

Angela, what happened the last time these two teams were supposed to play?

Red bank had to forfeit the october 16th match-up because of quarantine.

The lions lost three games to two separate quarantines this year.

However, those were the only l's red bank took.

In fact, the lions have won every single game they've actually been on the field to play.

Coach chris brown says that just shows the resilency his team has shown this year.

The lions actually saw the two quarantine periods as positives -- using that time to rejuvenate their bodies and study the philosophies behind the game, which they don't usually have time to do.

Even with the stop and start of this season, the lions averaged 37 points a game.

Brown says that all comes down to the offensive line.

Chris brown: "our offensive line is the heart and soul of our football team.

To be a predominately run first offense and teams knowing that and putting 8, 9 guys in the box against it, and still be able to consistently be able to do what we need to do to score enough points to win games, that falls straight on our offensive line and fullback."

Brainerd will need its offensive line to be strong against the division i talent on the red bank defense.

The lions are allowing just nine points a game.

Ball control will also be key for the panthers.

Brainerd lost four fumbles in last week's overtime win against smith county.

Coach tyrus ward says that game helped tremendously preparing for the lions.

Tyrus ward: "that's the reason why we scheduled pearl.

It's the reason why we scheduled tullahoma.

It's the reason why you have games like that because you never know what the outcome is going to be like come red bank.

So we may experience all of those and more come red bank so we'll have some things to draw from."

Red bank will be without star running back reco trimble.

Tore his acl in the first quarter against loudon two weeks ago.

Six power 5 offers already.

Red bank is confident they have the players to fill that hole without skipping a beat.

Highlights on tdfn.

