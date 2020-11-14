Coronavirus outbreak forces changes at Tupelo High

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 day ago

There's breaking news out of tupelo.

The city school district just announced tupelo high school will hold all online classes next week because of a coronavirus outbreak.

All other schools in the district will remain open.

An outbreak on the football team also ended the season for the golden wave football team, who had a playoff game set for tonight.

Let's go live to w-t-v-a's erin wilson at the high school with that.

A lot of sad seniors here at tupelo high school this evening after their season was cut short due to coronavirus protocal.

The team was forced to forfiet tonight's playoff game against warren central.

In a news release, head football coach ty harden called said it was one of the hardest days of his career when he told the team their season was coming to an end.

Earlier this season, tupelo won a game after southaven was forced to cancel due to coronavirus.

Earlier in the season, the golden wave lost two opponents in less than a week to a virus because scheduling a game with west lauderdale at the last minute.

Tonights game was the first playoff game tupelo had hosted since 2017.

The game ended in a 30 to 13 loss to warren central.

I spoke with one parent who could not go on camera but she did tell me her son is a senior and was visibly upset after getting the news that his last season is cut short.

The golden wave finishes the season 6 and 5.

Early this week, the school canceled the boys basketball games with horn lake and meridian scheduled next week because of the coronavirus.

Reporting live in tupelo erin wilson wtva 9 news today,