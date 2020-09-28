Child actors on working with Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Aur Batao

Film critic and author of 'The World of Hrishikesh Mukherjee', among other books on Hindi cinema, Jai Arjun Singh shares six of his favourite films made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, which completes 50 years. Jai's list includes the popular, like 'Chandni' and 'Lamhe', both of which starred Sridevi at the peak of her careers, and the not so popular, like 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' and 'Fan', which starred popular actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan, but didn't set the box office ablaze. In this short video, he tells why he picked these six in particular as his favourites.
Anurag Basu’s multi starrer Ludo is a an anthology starring Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Asha Negi in key roles. The movie is about a series of misadventures that these characters run into and their lives take unpredictable turns just like a game of Ludo. See our review to know more.
Ludo is a kind of a film where even the smallest of distraction can make you miss out on the whole turn of events that follow. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Manney and Pakaj Tripathi. Ludo is a modern age take on the circle of life and death and concept of hell and heaven. High on emotions, it's also a heady mix of comedy, drama, action, revenge, romance and thrill. There are four simultaneous stories going on — a tale of a leaked sex tape days before a marriage; a story of a dejected lover still smitten by his now married ladylove; heart-wrenching story of an imprisoned father who goes through the pain of not being able to see his daughter and lastly, a small town boy and a girl on the run with a suitcase full of money. These four wildly different stories are linked together by the deeds of an local gangster who's both eccentric and funny. With top notch performances and flawless storytelling, it's definitely at par with the standard of content that OTT platforms are churning.
Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee, on Thursday, expressed grief over the death of actor Asif Basra. Basra, who featured in several popular films including "Jab We Met", "Kai Po Che!" and web series "Paatal Lok", was found dead in a private residential complex in Dharamshala, the police have said. His body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have started an investigation in the case. Watch the video for more details.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this episode, the actor talks about his biggest life learning. Siddiqui also opened up about why he chose acting. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan and film maker Anurag Basu get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this episode, Abhishek and Anurag talk about their upcoming release, Ludo. Abhishek..
