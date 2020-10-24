Global  
 

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Mega Millions winning numbers for November 13th, 2020

Here are the winning numbers for today’s Mega Millions draw.

All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

>> american it is friday november 13th and tonight's mega millions jackpot is an estimated a new ties 165 million dollars to win that jackpot you must but sees 5 why about plus that gold mega ball now say they can make you a millionaire tonight.

I personally never tonight is 6 that's followed by 7.

Next we have 28 you next number is.

15 9 your final white ball for this friday evening is 40 now for the mega ball number that is 7 again tonight's winning numbers




