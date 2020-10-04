Celebrities sizzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 spoke to the United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him for his victory. PM modi also extended warm wishes for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu while speaking to ANI said, "Prime Minister Modi and President-elect Biden had a very warm conversation. Prime Minister congratulated president-elect and president-elect extended warm Diwali greetings to the prime minister and to the people of India. In the conversation, they discussed about the global strategic partnership which United States and India shares. And they also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific area." Taranjit Singh Sandhu further said that the two also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and environment.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur spoke about her journey in the popular reality show. She also shared her views regarding Bigg Boss 14 and explained why people have high expectations from this season. Dalljiet also said that the real game in Bigg Boss 14 hasn’t stared yet. According to the actor more will be revealed about the contestants once Gauhar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan leave the show. Dalljiet also revealed that she enjoys watching Nikki Tamboli and Jasmine. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:45Published
Bigg Boss 14 ya begun with the grand premier. Salman Khan introduced toofani seniors Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house for the next 14 days. Toofani seniors gave direct entry to eight contestants and rest four contestants got rejected. Radhe Maa was only there to give her blessings.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:09Published
Actress Kareena Kapoor was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. She was accompanied by her mother. Dia Mirza was spotted outside a salon at Bandra. Dia looked pretty in her attire. She also posed for the shutterbugs. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in Mumbai's Andheri. Bhumi was looking beautiful in her traditional dress. She clicked for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Urvashi Rautela were also spotted in Mumbai. Huma was seen in her sporty attire while Urvashi looked cute in her clothes.
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was spotted in Juhu. He kept his look cool and completed it with 'essential' mask. Actor Kriti Sanon looked hot in clover green tube top and pants as she was spotted outside a salon. Timeless beauty Sushmita Sen was snapped with beau Rohman Shawl outside a clinic. Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Versova in casual look. Urvashi Rautela was snapped outside a salon and she looked beautiful as always in her black outfit. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was clicked in his car while leaving from a restaurant in Bandra.