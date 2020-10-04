Global  
 

Celebrities sizzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash

Video Credit: ANI
Silver screen actors including Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash.

Mouni Roy looked ravishing in her all white attire.

Big Boss 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta was also spotted at the party.

Karishma Tanna caught eyeballs in her sequel pink dress.

Hina Khan was seen in a simple grey suit.

Urvashi Rautela dazzled in her green attire and posed for the shutterbugs.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were spotted at the Diwali bash.


