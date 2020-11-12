Dolly Parton convinced she wasn't supposed to have kids

Dolly Parton is convinced it was God's will for her not to have children so she would have the "freedom" to pursue her career goals and give back to communities worldwide.



BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40th anniversary show. The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featured appearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru Joe Wicks. Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among those to provide musical entertainment during the programme.



Dolly Parton wants to remain ageless. That's what she told Oprah Winfrey in a chat via CNN. The legendary singer recently appeared on "The Oprah Conversation." Oprah asked Dolly if she thinks about "the number" as she hits different milestones in her life. "I ain't never gonna be old because I ain't got time to be old." Parton quipped that she's fine with a little anti-aging assistance. "I'm gonna look like a cartoon. I'll have on the makeup." Dolly Parton plays an angel trying to help Christine Baranski's Scrooge-like character in Netflix's upcoming "Christmas on the Square."

