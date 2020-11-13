Diwali 2020: BSF celebrates exchange of sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh

Jawans deployed at the border posts celebrated Diwali on Friday. BSF jawans lit candles and burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali in Jammu's RS Pura. In Tripura, BSF personnel gifted sweets to Border Guard Bangladesh on the occasion. BSF and BGB lit candles at Akhaura-Agartala Integrated Check Post in Agartala. Sweets were gifted to BGB by the BSF Frontier of Mizoram and Cachar. The jawans also lit candles at the border to celebrate the festival. Diwali is celebrated to mark victory of good over evil as per Hindu mythology.
People celebrated 'Kukur Tihar' as part of their 5-day long Diwali celebrations. 'Kukur Tihar' is celebrated on the 2nd day of Diwali wherein dogs are worshipped and offered food. It focuses on the bond between humans and dogs. People worshipped stray dogs at a dog shelter in Kathmandu, which hosts over 100 stray dogs. Sneha's Care-Animal Shelter is founded by Sneha Shrestha, whose pet dog was poisoned by her neighbor. After seeing painful death of her dog, Sneha decided to open a dog shelter home.
On the occasion of Diwali, Devotees flocked to Vivekananda Kali Mandir in Guwahati. Kali Puja is being observed in Guwahati, with COVID precautions. 5-day Kali Puja commenced today. A Sporting Club's Secretary in Kala Pahar said, "We have put signboards asking people to maintain social distancing, use mask and sanitise hands. We will have only Kali Puja and no other program due to COVID-19."