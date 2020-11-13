Diwali 2020: BSF celebrates exchange of sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh

On the auspicious of Diwali, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets at Akhaura-Agartala integrated check post.

IG BSF Susanta Kumar Nath shared sweets with jawans.

The country is celebrating the festival of lights on November 14 this year.