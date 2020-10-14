Global  
 

Dominic Cummings: UK PM’s top aide leaves with immediate effect

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Dominic Cummings: UK PM’s top aide leaves with immediate effect

Dominic Cummings: UK PM’s top aide leaves with immediate effect

Hardline Brexiteer’s departure offers chance for Boris Johnson to reset policy as COVID-19 pandemic mounts, Brexit nears.


Cummings seen leaving house following Downing Street exit [Video]

Cummings seen leaving house following Downing Street exit

Dominic Cummings left his north London home on Saturday afternoon but did not answer any of the reporters' questions. Boris Johnson's senior adviser left Downing Street on Friday evening with some media reports saying Mr Cummings has quit his post with immediate effect. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK PM's top aides leave No 10 for the last time

 Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain will be replaced after tensions in Boris Johnson's Downing St team.
UK: Dominic Cummings to quit as Downing Street in-fighting overshadows Brexit trade talks [Video]

UK: Dominic Cummings to quit as Downing Street in-fighting overshadows Brexit trade talks

A power struggle among Boris Johnson's top advisers has cast doubt on the government's focus on securing a Brexit trade deal and tackling the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10

Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings has let it be known he isleaving Downing Street. But why is the top aide quitting?

PM insists four-week lockdown will be enough [Video]

PM insists four-week lockdown will be enough

Boris Johnson has said the four-week coronavirus lockdown in England will beenough to have a “real impact” on the spread of the disease. The PrimeMinister told a No 10 news conference that while many people were “anxious,weary and fed up” the measures were strictly time-limited.

Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of abandoning the science [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of abandoning the science

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of rejecting theadvice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker tocurb Covid infections. During PMQs, he asked Boris Johnson: “Why did the PrimeMinister reject that advice and abandon the science?”

Northern Ireland: Economic cost of lockdown mounts [Video]

Northern Ireland: Economic cost of lockdown mounts

Brexit used to the main concern, but now, saving the economy has become a priority.

Brexit briefing: 47 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 47 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit [Video]

MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit

Chair of the Defence Select Committee says Tobias Ellwood allowing Dominic Cummings to be "Brexit Mastermind" made sense but it is now time to separate policy and emergency management. He added that Downing Street should have moved to a "war footing" at the start of the pandemic. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Dominic Cummings: PM's top adviser to leave No 10 with immediate effect

BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- The prime minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings had planned to...
Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’ [Video]

Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been seen carrying boxesaway from Downing Street as the BBC reported he had left his role withimmediate effect.

