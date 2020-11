First handover of land held by ethnic Armenians to Azerbajian is expected to happen on Sunday under deal which ended six weeks of fighting.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he agreed to a Russian-brokered peace deal with Azerbaijan to avoid further losses in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh..

Nagorno: Russian peacekeepers deploy in the night The Russian Defense Ministry released a video on showing military vehicles carrying peacekeeping force driving towards the Nagorno-Karabakh region, after another ceasefire deal was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier this week.

Demonstrators are calling for Nikol Pashinyan to quit after he signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan.

Fleeing ethnic Armenians are destroying their own homes so no Azerbaijanis can move in.

For Armenians around the world, the recent one-sided peace deal to end the conflict involving the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh must be seen through the..