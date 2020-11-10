Global  
 

Department of Justice Reveals FBI Wanted To Arrest Jeffrey Epstein In 2007

Business Insider reports the Federal Bureau of Investigation had its eyes on Jeffrey Epstein long before his death by apparent suicide in a New York City jail cell.

The Bureau had plans to arrest Epstein while he was judging a beauty pageant in the US Virgin Islands in 2007, a year before his plea deal.

The DoJ's Office of Professional Responsibility released a summary on Thursday of the handling of Epstein's first federal investigation between 2006 and 2008.


