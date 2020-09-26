Trafalgar Square lit up for Diwali

Police officers have dispersed large crowds of anti-lockdown protesters atTrafalgar Square following a march through central London. Demonstratorscalled for an end to the “tyranny” of pandemic restrictions and voiced theiropposition to vaccines and paedophilia, playing Michael Jackson’s greatesthits via a PA system as they marched. At least two people were led away inhandcuffs by officers at Trafalgar Square, and Piers Corbyn, brother of formerLabour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, also attended the protest.
Police said 16 people were arrested and nine officers injured during clashesat anti-lockdown demonstrations in central London. Thousands of people massedin Trafalgar Square on Saturday carrying signs, flags and placards to takepart in a “we do not consent” rally – with none appearing to wear facecoverings or to social distance. But officers clashed with protesters whenpolice tried to shut the event down because crowds were not complying withsocial-distancing rules.
More than one third of the Labour Party's Muslim members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the party, according to a new report.
The work, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network, is set to be published this weekend.
