Post-Trump World, Whither Jared and Ivanka?

As the Trump administration begins to unravel, the political lives of golden power couple Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in Washington are all but over.

Now the question is, what has their time in the political spotlight has meant for their brand, particularly in their old Manhattan stomping grounds?

According to CNN, while the couple remains wealthy, their financial obligations could factor into their post-White House decision making.

Also, President Donald Trump insulted New York so often that the movers and shakers of the Manhattan scene are unlikely to forgive and forget.

Sources say Ivanka Trump is considering her own potential political future.

That may explain the more nuanced positions she has taken, in contrast to her brothers' strident remarks on immigration and alleged voter fraud.