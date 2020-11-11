Global  
 

Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Delhiites celebrated 'festival of lights' Diwali on November 14.

To celebrate the festival, locals burst firecrackers despite of the ban.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30.


