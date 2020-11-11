Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30.

To celebrate the festival, locals burst firecrackers despite of the ban.

According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. People who are suffering from asthma..

Though there were no grand celebrations or any kind of events organised this Diwali in the foreign embassies in Delhi owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the..

Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks. The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number. This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.

Ludhiana firecracker market blooms after ban in Delhi-NCR After National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed blanket ban on use and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30, firecracker markets in Ludhiana are witnessing surge in demand. According to a firecracker seller, people are coming from Delhi-NCR to Ludhiana to celebrate Diwali. Sellers this year are going 'vocal for local' and boycotting Chinese firecrackers. Ban was imposed on firecrackers due to deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Pet owners, elderly people welcome NGT's cracker-ban on Diwali Pet owners and elderly people have welcomed National Green Tribunal's (NGT) cracker-ban order on Diwali. "Dogs hear three-time louder sounds than us. It gets really painful for them to hear cracker sounds," said a dog owner. "It's a good move, will avert health problems," said an elderly.