Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban

Pet owners and elderly people have welcomed National Green Tribunal's (NGT) cracker-ban order on Diwali. "Dogs hear three-time louder sounds than us. It gets really painful for them to hear cracker sounds," said a dog owner. "It's a good move, will avert health problems," said an elderly.
After National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed blanket ban on use and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30, firecracker markets in Ludhiana are witnessing surge in demand. According to a firecracker seller, people are coming from Delhi-NCR to Ludhiana to celebrate Diwali. Sellers this year are going 'vocal for local' and boycotting Chinese firecrackers. Ban was imposed on firecrackers due to deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks. The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number. This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.
As the country celebrates Diwali Today, Delhi continues to battle the deteriorating air quality. Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" today and emission from firecrackers and calm winds may push it..
The Chandigarh administration banned the sale and use of firecrackers of all types. Pet owners in Chandigarh welcomed the decision of the Union Territory Administration. Loud noise of crackers leaves..