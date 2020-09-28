Community welcomes soldier home

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 8 minutes ago

He's scheduled to retire in May of next year finishing out his service at home.

Manley, a 21 year veteran of the U.S Air force returned from his 13th and final deployment overseas last week.

Had to modify celebrations!

We've heard of birthday parades and graduation parades, but one family in oriskany held a homecoming parade for a solider who's now home for good.

Heres news channel 2's brent kearney (cover with car decorations) "dear soldier i love you thank you for keeping all of us safe" family and friends of airforce master sgt.

Stephen manley gathered to put on a very special homecoming surprise for their soon to be retired soldier .

"my nephew has finally come back from his overseas deployment.

And he returned last week but this is the first chance we've had to be able to celebrate his homecoming."

Stephen will retire in may of next year and just returned home from his 13th and final deployment.

Around 2 dozens cars of his family and friends lined in a park not far from where stephen lives to decorate their cars for a welcome home parade "i know with covid everything kind of changes how we do things.

But obviously this is the support from the community his family friends he's well well liked."

" he has no idea this is going to be a surprise so i can't wait to see his reaction" "can i get your name?"

Stephen had no idea i was at his house for more than just an interview "seeing the family it's going to be done with all of the deployments."

" any homecoming celebrations planned?

Not really.

Nothing extraordinary" but then a few minutes later... you weren't expecting any company today?

No the parade arrived nats "stephen i just wanna say i'm proud of you.

I'm so glad you're home and i wish you the best of luck with your newfound family."

"he's my hero i have a shirt that says i gave birth to my hero and it's true."

A hometown welcome to a hometown hero, in oriskany brent kearney news channel2