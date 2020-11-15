THE GLASS MAN Movie - Andy Nyman, James Cosmo, Neve Campbell

THE GLASS MAN Movie - Official Trailer (2020) Andy Nyman & James Cosmo Plot synopsis: THE GLASS MAN tells the story of Martin (Andy Nyman) whose perfect life, with the perfect wife (Neve Campbell) and the perfect house is shattered when a loan shark, Pecco (James Cosmo), calls at their home in the dead of night to collect what he's owed.

Pecco offers an ultimatum – lose everything or be his accomplice for the evening.

As they hurtle towards the terrible deed that Martin must perform, it starts to become clear that Pecco's intentions are even darker than they appear.

Directed by Cristian Solimeno starring Andy Nyman, James Cosmo, Neve Campbell