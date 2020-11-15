Fargo Season 4 - Clip - The Untouchables

The fourth installment of Fargo is set in 1950 Kansas City, where two crime syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace.

Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon, the head of the Black crime family who trades sons with the head of the Italian mafia as part of tenuous truce.