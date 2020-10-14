Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:54s - Published
France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four

France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four

France handed defending Nations League champions Portugal a rare defeat, advancing the winners to the competition's final four.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portugal Portugal Country in Southwestern Europe


UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League International association football tournament

Related news from verified sources

France eclipse holders Portugal to reach UEFA Nations League final four


Indian Express - Published

Varane: Portugal win the benchmark for France

France set a new benchmark in beating Portugal to reach the Nations League Finals on Saturday,...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Portugal 0-1 France: Kante books Finals place ahead of holders

France booked their place in the Nations League Finals at the expense of holders Portugal as N’Golo...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game [Video]

France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS WHITE FLASHES VIDEO SHOWS: FRANCE SOCCER TEAM TRAINING AND PRESS CONFERENCE BY DIDIER DESCHAMPS SHOWS: LISBON, PORTUGAL (NOVEMBER 13, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:11Published
Portugal vs France deserves fans in the stadium, says Portuguese coach [Video]

Portugal vs France deserves fans in the stadium, says Portuguese coach

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says the match between his side and visitors France in the Nations League, deserves spectators in the stadium.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:10Published
Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo [Video]

Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo

Coach Fernando Santos praises Diogo Jota, who created an assist and scored twice as Portugal beat Sweden 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:53Published