Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 08:09s - Published
Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict

Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict

It is not yet known who carried out the attack or whether it is linked to the escalating crisis in the Tigray region in the country’s north, which is now threatening to destabilise the entire region.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: a humanitarian disaster? [Video]

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: a humanitarian disaster?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:17Published
Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital [Video]

Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital

Diplomats say three rockets were fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, with two of them hitting the Asmara airport.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:45Published

Rockets fired at Eritrea amid Ethiopian conflict - diplomats

 Rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital today, diplomats said, as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region appeared to spill across an..
WorldNews
War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre [Video]

War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre

Conflict in Tigray has killed hundreds, sent refugees flooding into Sudan, and raised fears it may draw in Eritrea.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published

Tigray Region Tigray Region State in northern Ethiopia

Related news from verified sources

Ethiopia: Gunmen kill 34 in attack on bus — rights body

Dozens of people have been killed in "gruesome attack" in western Ethiopia, the national human rights...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray [Video]

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray

Move follows PM Abiy Ahmed ordering a military response to a deadly attack by Tigray’s ruling party on a federal army camp.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published