Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict
Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict
It is not yet known who carried out the attack or whether it is linked to the escalating crisis in the Tigray region in the country’s north, which is now threatening to destabilise the entire region.
Dozens of people have been killed in "gruesome attack" in western Ethiopia, the national human rights...
